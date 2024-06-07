Kamal Kishore Soan Takes Charge as ESIC Director General
Kamal Kishore Soan, an IAS officer, has taken additional charge as the Director General of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, effective from May 31, 2024. Soan brings extensive governance and management experience from various departments in Jharkhand.
- Country:
- India
The Labour Ministry announced on Friday the appointment of Kamal Kishore Soan as the new Director General of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
Effective May 31, Soan, a senior IAS officer from the Jharkhand Cadre (1998 Batch), assumes the additional responsibility in ESIC alongside his current role as Additional Secretary and Director General of Labour Welfare in the Ministry of Labour & Employment.
With vast experience in diverse sectors such as land revenue management, health, agriculture, and social justice, Soan's leadership is expected to drive impactful initiatives within ESIC.
