Corruption Unmasked: J&K Officials in Hot Water

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against several rural development officials, including a former block development officer, for the alleged misappropriation of Rs 2 lakh. This follows a probe into non-existent work and excess labour payments under MGNREGA in the financial years 2018-19.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:01 IST
Corruption Unmasked: J&K Officials in Hot Water
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has taken significant action against corruption. On Friday, a case was filed against multiple officials from the rural development department, specifically the former block development officer (BDO) of Poonch district, due to misappropriation of nearly Rs 2 lakh, a spokesperson reported.

An FIR has been registered against ex-BDO Aftab Ahmed along with other officials from the Mendhar rural development department. This follows a thorough verification into allegations of the fraudulent use of over Rs 1.83 lakh in government funds for non-existent projects, leading to financial losses for the state, according to officials.

The investigation delved into work undertaken under MGNREGA during 2018-19 in the Galhuta-Kangra area, uncovering that officials manipulated their roles in a conspiracy that benefited both themselves and other beneficiaries through excessive labour payments for construction at Mohalla Shabab. Preliminary findings suggest violations meriting punishment under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

