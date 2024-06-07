Corruption Unmasked: J&K Officials in Hot Water

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has taken significant action against corruption. On Friday, a case was filed against multiple officials from the rural development department, specifically the former block development officer (BDO) of Poonch district, due to misappropriation of nearly Rs 2 lakh, a spokesperson reported.

An FIR has been registered against ex-BDO Aftab Ahmed along with other officials from the Mendhar rural development department. This follows a thorough verification into allegations of the fraudulent use of over Rs 1.83 lakh in government funds for non-existent projects, leading to financial losses for the state, according to officials.

The investigation delved into work undertaken under MGNREGA during 2018-19 in the Galhuta-Kangra area, uncovering that officials manipulated their roles in a conspiracy that benefited both themselves and other beneficiaries through excessive labour payments for construction at Mohalla Shabab. Preliminary findings suggest violations meriting punishment under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)