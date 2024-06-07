CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Kavitha in Excise Scam

In a significant development, the CBI on Friday submitted a supplementary charge sheet in a Delhi court against BRS leader K Kavitha, linked to the infamous excise scam. The charge sheet, supported by substantial evidence, aims to prosecute Kavitha in the intricate corruption scandal.

Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja received the final report, with the court scheduled to take cognisance on July 6. The judge also extended Kavitha's judicial custody until June 21.

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana's former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been embroiled in multi-level legal proceedings. Following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a related money laundering case, she has remained in custody. Notably, the probe might expand with more charges ahead.

