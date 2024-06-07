Gaza Aid Reconnected: US Military Pier Back in Action

The US military-built pier designed to deliver essential aid to Gaza has been successfully reconnected following severe storm damage, US Central Command announced on Friday. This critical infrastructure is set to resume aid delivery operations, bringing much-needed relief to the besieged territory.

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, deputy commander of US Central Command, stated, 'This morning in Gaza, US forces successfully reattached the temporary pier to the Gaza beach. We expect humanitarian assistance deliveries from the sea to resume in the coming days.' Cooper emphasized that the goal is to transport 1 million pounds (450,000 kilograms) of food and supplies every two days.

The pier operational for just a week before the storm struck has seen a bumpy start. Despite early setbacks, including civilians storming trucks for food, it gradually increased aid movement. Cooper remains optimistic that lessons learned will ensure a steady flow of aid. The pier offers an alternative route as Israeli military activities have complicated land and air delivery methods.

