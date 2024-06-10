Massive Protests Erupt in Jammu Over Deadly Terrorist Bus Attack

In a significant development, several organizations, including the Congress, organized widespread protests on Monday in the Jammu region, decrying a terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district, which resulted in nine fatalities and injuries to 41 individuals.

Shops shuttered in Kishtwar and Ranso areas as the grim aftermath of Sunday's ambush by terrorists was felt. The lethal attack occurred when terrorists intercepted a bus ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, en route from Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

As security forces launch a massive manhunt for three foreign terrorists, speculated to belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, public outcry reached fever pitch. Protests occurred in multiple districts, with participants demanding decisive action to eradicate regional terrorism.

