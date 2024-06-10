Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle: Purnendu Kumar Maji Takes Charge as Purba Medinipur DM

In the wake of the Lok Sabha election results, the West Bengal government has appointed Purnendu Kumar Maji as the new district magistrate of Purba Medinipur, replacing Joyoshi Das Gupta. Maji, a seasoned 1995-batch officer, previously served as the DM of Birbhum district until March.

Purnendu Kumar Maji has been appointed as the new district magistrate of Purba Medinipur, an official announced on Monday. This change follows the Lok Sabha elections and sees Maji replacing Joyoshi Das Gupta.

Das Gupta, a 2010-batch IAS officer, has been reassigned as the officer on special duty in the personnel and administrative reforms department. The shuffle comes under the directives issued by the Election Commission in March.

Maji, a 1995-batch WBCS (Exe) officer, previously served as the district magistrate of Birbhum until March. Further administrative changes are expected, according to sources close to the matter, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently organized a meeting to discuss the transfers.

