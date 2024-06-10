Left Menu

Legal Clash: Amit Malviya Demands Apology from Kolkata Lawyer

BJP IT chief Amit Malviya has issued a legal notice to lawyer Santanu Sinha, accusing him of making false and defamatory allegations. Malviya demands a public apology and retraction of the statements. The Congress has called for Malviya's removal and an independent inquiry into the allegations.

Amit Malviya
BJP IT department head Amit Malviya has issued a legal notice to a Kolkata-based lawyer, Santanu Sinha, accusing him of making ''false and defamatory allegations.'' Malviya is demanding a public apology and the retraction of the claims.

Meanwhile, the Congress has held a press conference calling for Malviya's removal from his position and an independent inquiry into the allegations of ''sexual exploitation.''

Sinha, who made the statements in a Facebook post, maintains his stance and has neither retracted nor intends to apologize, stating his post was not directed at Malviya. He has sought time to respond to the legal notice.

