Supreme Court's Key Decisions Impact AAP, Haryana Water Crisis, and More

The Supreme Court made significant rulings on Monday, June 10. It extended the deadline for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its Rouse Avenue office by nearly two months beyond June 15.

Criticizing the Delhi government, the Court said, 'Do not take us for granted,' while addressing defects in a plea seeking Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital, aimed at mitigating Delhi's water crisis.

Additionally, the Court deferred the hearing for Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea concerning his arrest in a money laundering probe until June 18. In another ruling, the Court refused to quash charges against former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni regarding the 2016 murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda in Dharwad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)