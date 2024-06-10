Left Menu

Supreme Court's Key Decisions Impact AAP, Haryana Water Crisis, and More

The Supreme Court addressed critical issues on June 10, including extending the office vacate deadline for AAP, reprimanding Delhi over water crisis litigation against Haryana, deferring Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea, and refusing to quash charges against ex-Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in a murder case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:28 IST
Supreme Court's Key Decisions Impact AAP, Haryana Water Crisis, and More
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court made significant rulings on Monday, June 10. It extended the deadline for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its Rouse Avenue office by nearly two months beyond June 15.

Criticizing the Delhi government, the Court said, 'Do not take us for granted,' while addressing defects in a plea seeking Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital, aimed at mitigating Delhi's water crisis.

Additionally, the Court deferred the hearing for Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea concerning his arrest in a money laundering probe until June 18. In another ruling, the Court refused to quash charges against former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni regarding the 2016 murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda in Dharwad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024