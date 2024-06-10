Shivraj Singh Chouhan Appointed Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday celebrated the appointment of his senior BJP colleague and Vidisha Lok Sabha MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Union minister for agriculture and rural development, pointing out the extensive expertise Chouhan brings to the role.

'I congratulate him and believe that his long experience in the agriculture sector will benefit everyone. He has made significant contributions to agriculture in Madhya Pradesh,' Yadav remarked to reporters in Jabalpur.

Chouhan, who governed Madhya Pradesh from 2005 to 2023 except for a 15-month interval between December 2018 and March 2020, led the state to numerous awards for its agricultural achievements.

