India-US: Pillars of Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific

During a symposium on India-US relations, experts highlighted the strong strategic partnership between the two nations, emphasizing their shared democratic values and mutual interest in ensuring regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:41 IST
In a world fraught with geopolitical struggles, India and the United States have emerged as trusted partners, according to Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna, Assistant Chief of the Indian Naval Staff. Speaking at a virtual symposium organized by prominent academic institutions with support from the US Consulate General in Chennai, Bapna emphasized the deep-rooted India-US strategic partnership, built on shared democratic values and common interests, which is crucial for regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

The keynote address highlighted the military and climate challenges in the region, noting that despite these issues, India and the US have developed a comprehensive global strategic partnership over the past 75 years. Information sharing and maritime domain awareness are priority cooperation areas, with evolving security dynamics underscoring the importance of a robust naval partnership.

US Rear Admiral Michael Baker echoed these sentiments in his opening remarks, stating that the US-India defense partnership is now a pillar of global peace and security, underscored by joint exercises and defense industrial cooperation. Experts from both countries continued to share insights on the strategic landscape, defense dialogues, and emerging domains such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence during the two-day symposium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

