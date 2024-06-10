TMC Urges Comprehensive Bypolls in West Bengal Amid Election Commission's Announcement
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has requested the Election Commission to conduct bypolls for six additional assembly seats in West Bengal. This plea comes after the commission announced bypolls for four seats. TMC argues that staggered elections hinder governance and urges simultaneous bypolls for efficiency and resource management.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called on the Election Commission to include six additional assembly seats in the upcoming bypolls in West Bengal.
The request follows the commission's announcement of bypolls for four seats, raising concerns over governance and administrative efficiency amid staggered elections.
TMC argues that conducting simultaneous bypolls for all 10 seats would be more prudent and resource-effective, highlighting criticism over the Election Commission's handling of general elections 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IIM Jammu Teams Up with J&K for Governance Innovation
Chhagan Bhujbal Demands More Assembly Seats for NCP Amid New Education Controversy
PM Modi Slams TMC's Lack of Good Governance in Bengal
MeitY Hosts National Workshop on Enhancing UI/UX for Digital Governance
Amit Shah Predicts BJP Takeover in Odisha, Criticizes Naveen Patnaik's Governance