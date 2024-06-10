Left Menu

TMC Urges Comprehensive Bypolls in West Bengal Amid Election Commission's Announcement

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has requested the Election Commission to conduct bypolls for six additional assembly seats in West Bengal. This plea comes after the commission announced bypolls for four seats. TMC argues that staggered elections hinder governance and urges simultaneous bypolls for efficiency and resource management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:52 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called on the Election Commission to include six additional assembly seats in the upcoming bypolls in West Bengal.

The request follows the commission's announcement of bypolls for four seats, raising concerns over governance and administrative efficiency amid staggered elections.

TMC argues that conducting simultaneous bypolls for all 10 seats would be more prudent and resource-effective, highlighting criticism over the Election Commission's handling of general elections 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

