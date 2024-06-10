TMC Urges Comprehensive Bypolls in West Bengal Amid Election Commission's Announcement

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called on the Election Commission to include six additional assembly seats in the upcoming bypolls in West Bengal.

The request follows the commission's announcement of bypolls for four seats, raising concerns over governance and administrative efficiency amid staggered elections.

TMC argues that conducting simultaneous bypolls for all 10 seats would be more prudent and resource-effective, highlighting criticism over the Election Commission's handling of general elections 2024.

