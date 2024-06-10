Left Menu

Senior Advocate Fights for Hemant Soren's Bail in High-Stakes Jharkhand Case

Kapil Sibal, Supreme Court senior advocate, argued for Hemant Soren's bail before the Jharkhand High Court, claiming the ex-chief minister is falsely implicated by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case. Soren, involved in an alleged land scam, seeks dismissal of charges, citing political conspiracy and evidence tampering by the ED.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:42 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes legal battle, Supreme Court senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday fiercely defended Hemant Soren, former Jharkhand chief minister, in his bail hearing before the Jharkhand High Court. Soren, entangled in a money-laundering case tied to an alleged land scam, seeks justice amidst what he claims is a politically motivated prosecution by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Soren's plea, initially filed in May, comes after his January 31 arrest by the ED. Sibal contended that Soren's alleged involvement in the usurpation of an 8.86-acre plot in Ranchi does not qualify as an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Instead, he argued, any wrongful eviction claims should be addressed as a civil matter.

The bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay set the next hearing for June 12, directing the ED to submit a response. Sibal accused the ED of tampering with evidence to keep Soren in jail, amid broader allegations of a political vendetta. Meanwhile, Soren's spouse, Kalpana, and other political allies closely monitored the courtroom exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

