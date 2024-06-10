Gujarat Suspends IAS Officer for Negligence in Land Matter

The Gujarat government has suspended IAS officer Aayush Oka over allegations of grave negligence while handling a revenue land case, which led to a substantial financial loss between 2021 and 2024 during his tenure as Surat district collector.

Currently serving as the Valsad district collector, Oka faces immediate suspension and disciplinary proceedings as outlined by the state's General Administration Department (GAD). The GAD order specifies that AR Jha, the resident additional collector, will temporarily assume Oka's duties in Valsad.

Suspended under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, Oka has been ordered to remain in Patan district during his suspension and must report monthly on his employment status. Details of the revenue land issue causing the financial loss have not been disclosed by the government.

