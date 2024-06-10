Left Menu

Gujarat Suspends IAS Officer for Negligence in Land Matter

The Gujarat government has suspended IAS officer Aayush Oka over allegations of negligence in a revenue land matter from 2021 to 2024, resulting in a significant financial loss. Oka, who was the Surat district collector, will now be located in Patan during his suspension under strict conditions.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:54 IST
Gujarat Suspends IAS Officer for Negligence in Land Matter
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has suspended IAS officer Aayush Oka over allegations of grave negligence while handling a revenue land case, which led to a substantial financial loss between 2021 and 2024 during his tenure as Surat district collector.

Currently serving as the Valsad district collector, Oka faces immediate suspension and disciplinary proceedings as outlined by the state's General Administration Department (GAD). The GAD order specifies that AR Jha, the resident additional collector, will temporarily assume Oka's duties in Valsad.

Suspended under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, Oka has been ordered to remain in Patan district during his suspension and must report monthly on his employment status. Details of the revenue land issue causing the financial loss have not been disclosed by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024