Australia and India Strengthen Ties in Disaster Management

Australian Consul General in Kolkata, Hugh Boylan, stressed the mutual benefits Australia and India can gain from sharing disaster management experiences. Speaking at the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Boylan underscored the importance of resilience against extreme weather.

During his visit, Boylan expressed a keen interest in the disaster management systems of Assam, as highlighted in an ASDMA release. He emphasized international cooperation, particularly through initiatives like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

ASDMA CEO Gyanendra Dev Tripathi presented on ongoing activities and explored opportunities for collaboration in mitigation and preparedness. Tripathi noted that adopting Australia's best practices could significantly enhance Assam's disaster risk reduction strategies.

