Antony Blinken Stresses Post-Conflict Plan in Gaza Meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of a post-conflict plan in Gaza in a meeting on Monday with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the State Department said.

Blinken also stressed the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading, it said. "He reiterated that the (ceasefire) proposal on the table would unlock the possibility of calm along Israel's northern border and further integration with countries in the region."

