Antony Blinken Stresses Post-Conflict Plan in Gaza Meeting
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of a post-conflict plan for Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Blinken also highlighted the need to prevent the conflict from spreading and emphasized a ceasefire proposal that could bring calm to Israel's northern border.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:39 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of a post-conflict plan in Gaza in a meeting on Monday with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the State Department said.
Blinken also stressed the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading, it said. "He reiterated that the (ceasefire) proposal on the table would unlock the possibility of calm along Israel's northern border and further integration with countries in the region."
