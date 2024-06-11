Czech Authorities Suspect Russian Involvement in Prague Bus Arson

Czech authorities are investigating potential Russian involvement in last week's unsuccessful attempt to set Prague public transport buses on fire, Prime Minister Petr Fiala revealed on Monday.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect on Saturday, who has since been charged with terrorism. The suspect, hailing from Latin America, faces a potential life sentence if found guilty, according to police chief officer Martin Vondrášek.

Fiala emphasized that the attack might be orchestrated and funded by Russia, aligning with Russia's broader strategy of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing the country. This latest incident is part of ongoing efforts to undermine public trust in the Czech government, Fiala asserted. Czechia, a vocal supporter of Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia, has faced similar incidents in the past, including a significant ammunition depot explosion allegedly orchestrated by Russian agents in 2014.

In the wake of the arson attempt, Interior Minister Vít Rakušan warned of potential similar attacks in other European nations but provided no further specifics. The incident has prompted heightened security measures in Prague, especially ahead of the European Parliament elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)