Left Menu

Hijab Controversy at Calcutta Law College Sparks Debate

A teacher at a private law college in Calcutta, Sanjida Qadar, resigned after being asked not to wear a hijab. This caused public outcry, leading the college to claim it was a miscommunication. Sanjida is set to return to work, analyzing her next steps after receiving clarifications.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 00:19 IST
Hijab Controversy at Calcutta Law College Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher at a private law college in Calcutta has resigned following a controversial request from the institute's authorities regarding her hijab. Sanjida Qadar, employed at LJD Law College for three years, left her position after allegedly being asked to refrain from wearing a hijab at work.

The situation ignited public outcry, prompting the college authorities to clarify that the incident was due to a miscommunication. They announced that Qadar would return following her withdrawal of resignation and confirmation that faculty members are permitted to cover their heads.

Gopal Das, Chairman of the college's governing body, affirmed there was no directive against religious attire. Both parties engaged in discussions to resolve the matter, ensuring respect for religious sentiments. Sanjida is expected to return to her duties while considering her next steps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024