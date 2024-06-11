Hijab Controversy at Calcutta Law College Sparks Debate
A teacher at a private law college in Calcutta, Sanjida Qadar, resigned after being asked not to wear a hijab. This caused public outcry, leading the college to claim it was a miscommunication. Sanjida is set to return to work, analyzing her next steps after receiving clarifications.
- Country:
- India
A teacher at a private law college in Calcutta has resigned following a controversial request from the institute's authorities regarding her hijab. Sanjida Qadar, employed at LJD Law College for three years, left her position after allegedly being asked to refrain from wearing a hijab at work.
The situation ignited public outcry, prompting the college authorities to clarify that the incident was due to a miscommunication. They announced that Qadar would return following her withdrawal of resignation and confirmation that faculty members are permitted to cover their heads.
Gopal Das, Chairman of the college's governing body, affirmed there was no directive against religious attire. Both parties engaged in discussions to resolve the matter, ensuring respect for religious sentiments. Sanjida is expected to return to her duties while considering her next steps.
