Explosion Rocks Acapulco's Main Square, Injuring Nine

Nine people were injured in an explosion in Acapulco's main square. The cause is still under investigation, but some victims had burns, hinting at a flammable device. The state government assures care for both residents and tourists. Acapulco, recovering from Hurricane Otis, has a history of violence.

11-06-2024
Explosion Rocks Acapulco's Main Square, Injuring Nine
Nine people were injured by an explosion in Acapulco's main square, according to officials on Monday. The southern state of Guerrero's prosecutors haven't disclosed the cause of the late Sunday blast, though burns on some victims suggest a flammable device.

One of the injured, a baby, is in serious condition. Authorities did not confirm if the victims were locals or tourists, but the square, lined with restaurants, attracts both. The state government promised to take care of both residents and tourists following the incident.

Acapulco, battered by Category 5 Hurricane Otis in October, is notorious for its high violence rates. May saw the gruesome findings of multiple bodies dumped in the streets. Yet, mass attacks on bystanders in public squares remain rare. Otis left at least 52 persons dead and decimated most of the hotels in the area.

