Bombay High Court Challenges Police on Missing Woman Case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday criticized the Maharashtra police for the ''superficial'' approach in their probe into locating a woman who went missing after visiting Rajasthan three months ago, leaving her baby behind.

A division bench comprising Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande instructed the superintendent of police, Kolhapur, to work with his counterpart in Jalod, Rajasthan, to ensure the woman is found and brought to court on June 20.

Expressing disbelief, the bench noted, ''It is unbelievable that police machinery of two states, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, were unable to trace a woman.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)