Bombay High Court Challenges Police on Missing Woman Case
The Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra police for their ineffective investigation in locating a missing woman who left her baby behind to visit Rajasthan. The court directed police officials from Maharashtra and Rajasthan to coordinate efforts to produce the woman in court by June 20.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday criticized the Maharashtra police for the ''superficial'' approach in their probe into locating a woman who went missing after visiting Rajasthan three months ago, leaving her baby behind.
A division bench comprising Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande instructed the superintendent of police, Kolhapur, to work with his counterpart in Jalod, Rajasthan, to ensure the woman is found and brought to court on June 20.
Expressing disbelief, the bench noted, ''It is unbelievable that police machinery of two states, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, were unable to trace a woman.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Kolhapur: Elderly Driver's Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives
Speeding Car Kills Two, Injures Three in Kolhapur
Rajasthan Police Officials Arrested for Bribery Scheme
Kolhapur Tuskers unveil team jersey ahead of Maharashtra Premier League season 2
Rajasthan Police Arrests 7 in Sub-Inspector Exam Leak Scandal