Rajasthan Police Busts Key Figure of International Extortion Syndicate

In a significant breakthrough, the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Rajasthan Police apprehended Aditya Jain, an alleged member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gang, from Dubai. The capture marks a major win against organized crime.

Jain, who was extradited to Jaipur, is accused of coordinating terror activities, including extortion and violent threats against wealthy businessmen from overseas. Officials revealed that he employed technologies like VPNs and VOIP to maintain communication and facilitate criminal operations from afar.

With seven cases, including serious charges like kidnapping and extortion against him, Jain played a critical role in leveraging international networks to sustain the gang's criminal enterprises. His arrest highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement as they tackle globally orchestrated crime syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)