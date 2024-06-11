Mexico's Judiciary Overhaul: Elected Judges May Replace Supreme Court
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that his proposed judiciary reform, which intends to replace the current Supreme Court with judges elected by popular vote, could be approved by September. The announcement came following a transition meeting with President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:25 IST
MEXICO CITY, June 11 - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that his proposed judiciary reform could be approved in September.
When asked about a transition meeting with President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum a day earlier, Lopez Obrador said he urges the judicial reform, which aims to replace an appointed Supreme Court with popularly elected judges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentine President Milei Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Economic Reform Struggles
Remembering N T Rama Rao: A Legacy of Greatness and Reform
Supreme Court Awaits CJI Decision on Kejriwal's Bail Extension
Rahul Gandhi Promises Reservation Reform and Constitutional Safeguards
Taiwan Erupts in Protest Over Controversial Parliamentary Reforms