Mexico's Judiciary Overhaul: Elected Judges May Replace Supreme Court

MEXICO CITY, June 11 - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that his proposed judiciary reform could be approved in September.

When asked about a transition meeting with President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum a day earlier, Lopez Obrador said he urges the judicial reform, which aims to replace an appointed Supreme Court with popularly elected judges.

