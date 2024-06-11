Delhi Municipal Corporation Goes Paperless with Salary System Overhaul

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a paperless salary system to enhance efficiency, transparency, and fiscal responsibility, according to an official circular.

Previously, salary disbursement involved preparing online bills with supporting documents. The updated system, effective from June, will eliminate paper usage, streamline processes, and expedite grievance redressal. Initial implementation focuses on Group A, B, and C employees, with plans to extend to Group D employees by July.

This paperless system features budget allocation, salary variation statements, and online Last Pay Certificates (LPCs). A newly added tab allows for easy budget entries, while variation statements will help officials verify and audit salary changes. LPCs will be generated for transfers, promotions, and retirements, improving document management across departments. Officers have been instructed to implement these changes, expected to resolve salary-related issues promptly.

