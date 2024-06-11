Left Menu

Delhi Municipal Corporation Goes Paperless with Salary System Overhaul

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a paperless salary system to boost efficiency and transparency. Starting with June salaries, the new system includes features like budget allocation and online Last Pay Certificates. It aims to streamline processes and reduce redundancies for faster grievance redressal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a paperless salary system to enhance efficiency, transparency, and fiscal responsibility, according to an official circular.

Previously, salary disbursement involved preparing online bills with supporting documents. The updated system, effective from June, will eliminate paper usage, streamline processes, and expedite grievance redressal. Initial implementation focuses on Group A, B, and C employees, with plans to extend to Group D employees by July.

This paperless system features budget allocation, salary variation statements, and online Last Pay Certificates (LPCs). A newly added tab allows for easy budget entries, while variation statements will help officials verify and audit salary changes. LPCs will be generated for transfers, promotions, and retirements, improving document management across departments. Officers have been instructed to implement these changes, expected to resolve salary-related issues promptly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

