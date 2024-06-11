Massive Manhunt Launched in Kathua's Forests After Suspicious Activity

In a significant development, a massive search operation unfolded in the forest areas of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, late Tuesday evening. Authorities were alerted to the suspicious movement of three individuals in Seda Sohal village, located in the Hiranagar sector around 7:45 PM.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing several gunshots, purportedly fired by the suspects who then attempted to escape into the forested terrain when their presence was detected by locals. The alarm raised by residents prompted swift action from law enforcement.

In response, police and security forces rapidly deployed to the area, initiating an extensive combing operation to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspects. The search is ongoing, with authorities focused on ensuring the safety and security of the surrounding communities.

