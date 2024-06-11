Left Menu

Massive Manhunt Launched in Kathua's Forests After Suspicious Activity

A large-scale search operation was initiated in the forest area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, following the suspicious movement of three individuals. Occurring in Seda Sohal village, Hiranagar sector, the incident involved gunshots, leading police and security forces to launch a thorough search to apprehend the suspects.

In a significant development, a massive search operation unfolded in the forest areas of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, late Tuesday evening. Authorities were alerted to the suspicious movement of three individuals in Seda Sohal village, located in the Hiranagar sector around 7:45 PM.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing several gunshots, purportedly fired by the suspects who then attempted to escape into the forested terrain when their presence was detected by locals. The alarm raised by residents prompted swift action from law enforcement.

In response, police and security forces rapidly deployed to the area, initiating an extensive combing operation to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspects. The search is ongoing, with authorities focused on ensuring the safety and security of the surrounding communities.

