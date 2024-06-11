UN Cites Possible War Crimes Amid Deadly Israeli Raid in Gaza

The UN human rights office is raising alarms over potential war crimes by Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups during a recent deadly raid. The operation, aimed at rescuing four hostages, resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, including many women and children, in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

UN spokesman Jeremy Laurence highlighted possible violations of proportionality, distinction, and precaution by Israeli forces during the raid. Laurence also criticized Palestinian armed groups for holding hostages in densely populated areas, further endangering civilians and hostages.

The incident underscores serious breaches of international humanitarian law by both parties. The Israeli mission in Geneva countered criticisms, accusing the UN of unfairly targeting Israel while acknowledging Hamas's use of human shields.

