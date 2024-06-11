Left Menu

UN Cites Possible War Crimes Amid Deadly Israeli Raid in Gaza

The UN human rights office has raised concerns about potential war crimes by Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups during a raid that freed four hostages but resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians. The raid in the Nuseirat refugee camp has prompted warnings about breaches of international humanitarian law by both parties.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:36 IST
UN Cites Possible War Crimes Amid Deadly Israeli Raid in Gaza
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The UN human rights office is raising alarms over potential war crimes by Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups during a recent deadly raid. The operation, aimed at rescuing four hostages, resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, including many women and children, in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

UN spokesman Jeremy Laurence highlighted possible violations of proportionality, distinction, and precaution by Israeli forces during the raid. Laurence also criticized Palestinian armed groups for holding hostages in densely populated areas, further endangering civilians and hostages.

The incident underscores serious breaches of international humanitarian law by both parties. The Israeli mission in Geneva countered criticisms, accusing the UN of unfairly targeting Israel while acknowledging Hamas's use of human shields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024