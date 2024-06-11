Gruesome Discovery: Body Parts Found in Indore and Rishikesh Trains

In a chilling discovery, body parts believed to be of an unidentified woman have been found in different trains traveling between Indore and Rishikesh. A Government Railway Police official revealed that the hands and legs were recovered from a plastic bag on a train from Indore to Rishikesh.

The initial discovery was made when the woman's chopped body was found stuffed in two separate bags on a Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore passenger train on Sunday. GRP station in-charge Sanjay Shukla confirmed that the body parts from the head to waist were located in a trolley bag left in the train, while the lower portion was found in a plastic bag the following day.

Authorities are working to confirm the identity of the woman through DNA matching and believe that she may be from Gujarat or the border area of Madhya Pradesh, given the clues found on her body. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from about 300 cameras installed at railway stations in and around Indore to crack the gruesome case.

