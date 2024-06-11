Gruesome Discovery: Body Parts Found in Indore and Rishikesh Trains
Body parts believed to belong to an unidentified woman were recovered from different trains in Indore and Rishikesh. The chopped body was found in bags and authorities are using DNA testing and CCTV footage to solve the murder mystery.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling discovery, body parts believed to be of an unidentified woman have been found in different trains traveling between Indore and Rishikesh. A Government Railway Police official revealed that the hands and legs were recovered from a plastic bag on a train from Indore to Rishikesh.
The initial discovery was made when the woman's chopped body was found stuffed in two separate bags on a Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore passenger train on Sunday. GRP station in-charge Sanjay Shukla confirmed that the body parts from the head to waist were located in a trolley bag left in the train, while the lower portion was found in a plastic bag the following day.
Authorities are working to confirm the identity of the woman through DNA matching and believe that she may be from Gujarat or the border area of Madhya Pradesh, given the clues found on her body. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from about 300 cameras installed at railway stations in and around Indore to crack the gruesome case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Got circumstantial evidence...": says Bangladesh Police as investigation continues in MP murder case
David Cameron Calls for Transparent IDF Investigation into Rafah Air Strikes
Israeli Strike Sparks Deadly Rafah Fire: Investigation Reveals Secondary Explosion
Gaza Air Strike Sparks Investigation into Deadly Blaze
Malayalam Director Omar Lulu Charged with Rape: Case Under Investigation