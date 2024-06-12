Two Indian Nationals Killed in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a tragic turn of events, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Tuesday that two Indian nationals, who had been recruited by the Russian Army, have lost their lives in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India has acted swiftly, formally taking up the matter with Russian authorities to ensure the early release and safe return of all Indian nationals currently serving in the Russian forces. The MEA also expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and called for immediate repatriation of the mortal remains. Reports indicate several Indians were employed as security helpers in the Russian military, many of whom were compelled to fight alongside Russian soldiers along the Russia-Ukraine border.

''Our embassy in Moscow has rigorously engaged with Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, to address this issue,'' the MEA stated emphatically. They further demanded an official cessation of any further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army, emphasizing that such actions compromise the bilateral partnership between the countries. The MEA has also advised Indian citizens to exercise heightened caution when seeking employment opportunities in Russia.

