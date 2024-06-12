Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Pushes for Rapid Construction of 2 Lakh Homes

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has instructed officials to expedite the construction of 2 lakh houses under the 'Abua Awas' scheme. Soren emphasized the importance of preventing irregularities and ensuring transparency in beneficiary selection. He also urged the quick resolution of pending land mutation cases.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:07 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren
  Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the construction of 2 lakh houses in the first phase of the 'Abua Awas' scheme, emphasizing that any laxity would not be tolerated.

Launched by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in November last year, the scheme aims to provide housing for those previously excluded from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). During a review meeting, the CM stressed swift action against any irregularities and negligence.

"Speed up the construction process of 2 lakh houses under the first phase. Action will be taken against those who commit irregularities and negligence," he warned. The initial installment for the houses has already been released, targeting poor beneficiaries. Soren also instructed officials to ensure construction materials, like sand, are available at the lowest possible rates while maintaining transparency in beneficiary selection.

In a broader effort to improve administrative efficiency, Soren reviewed various department schemes post-Lok Sabha elections. He criticized the Land and Revenue Department for its poor execution of land mutation cases, particularly in Hazaribagh, Ranchi, Giridih, and Palamu, and called for an investigation into prolonged pending cases. The CM also highlighted the need for timely mutation completions.

Soren reviewed the School Education and Literacy Department's progress, announcing that 'CM Schools of Excellence' would be established in every state block. He directed the appointment of regular teachers to ensure high-quality education, elevating these schools to the standards of top private institutions.

Additionally, Soren noticed inadequate expenditure from the District Mineral Foundation Trust fund in Pakur, Garhwa, Chatra, and Ramgarh districts. He instructed deputy commissioners to increase expenditure and expedite ongoing projects under the fund's programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

