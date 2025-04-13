Corruption Scandal: Illegal Land Mutation Uncovered in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged two revenue officials and others for illegally mutating over 10 acres of government land in Samba district. The mutation was done in violation of legal guidelines to benefit a tenant, Rameshwar Singh.
In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated proceedings against two revenue officials and an alleged beneficiary over the fraudulent mutation of over 10 acres of government land in Samba district.
Identified as Tarsem Lal and Zassin Malik, the revenue officials are accused of violating the Agrarian Reforms Act to favor Rameshwar Singh, conferring unlawful benefits through tampered land records. The discrepancy reportedly surfaced during a verification process, revealing that state land was wrongfully assigned as proprietary.
Complicating the case, prior land designations as per the 'Jamabandi' of 1995-96 contradicted recent entries. The divisional commissioner has annulled the mutation concerning state land and ordered corrective measures, underscoring the alleged misconduct by involved officials.
