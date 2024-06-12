Hamas Proposes Changes to Ceasefire Deal: Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the Palestinian militant group Hamas had proposed "numerous changes" in its response to a ceasefire proposal and while some of the changes are workable, some are not.

Blinken, speaking at a news conference in Doha, said some of Hamas's proposals in the response go beyond what the group had previously accepted in talks on a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)