Left Menu

Hamas Proposes Changes to Ceasefire Deal: Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that Hamas has suggested several amendments to a proposed ceasefire. While some changes are feasible, others exceed what was previously agreed upon in negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire and releasing hostages in Gaza.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:19 IST
Hamas Proposes Changes to Ceasefire Deal: Blinken
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • Qatar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the Palestinian militant group Hamas had proposed "numerous changes" in its response to a ceasefire proposal and while some of the changes are workable, some are not.

Blinken, speaking at a news conference in Doha, said some of Hamas's proposals in the response go beyond what the group had previously accepted in talks on a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024