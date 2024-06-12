Left Menu

Manhunt Launched for Bribery-Accused Cop

Police constable Neelkant Subashrao Khadke is on the run after allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe. When Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials tried to apprehend him, Khadke fled, injuring a senior officer. A manhunt has been initiated, and charges have been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

Updated: 12-06-2024 19:17 IST
A police constable accused of bribery has eluded capture, prompting a district-wide manhunt. Neelkant Subashrao Khadke reportedly demanded Rs 30,000 from a man facing charges under IPC Section 353, later negotiating down to Rs 29,000. The victim alerted the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), leading to a sting operation.

Khadke allegedly accepted the bribe in Aadarsha Park locality but fled upon spotting ACB officials. Deputy Superintendent Vishal Jadhav sustained injuries while attempting to apprehend him. Charges have been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant IPC sections, with efforts underway to locate Khadke.

