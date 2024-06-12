Manhunt Launched for Bribery-Accused Cop

A police constable accused of bribery has eluded capture, prompting a district-wide manhunt. Neelkant Subashrao Khadke reportedly demanded Rs 30,000 from a man facing charges under IPC Section 353, later negotiating down to Rs 29,000. The victim alerted the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), leading to a sting operation.

Khadke allegedly accepted the bribe in Aadarsha Park locality but fled upon spotting ACB officials. Deputy Superintendent Vishal Jadhav sustained injuries while attempting to apprehend him. Charges have been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant IPC sections, with efforts underway to locate Khadke.

