VHP and Bajrang Dal Demand Action After Deadly J&K Terror Attack

In response to the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on June 9, the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have urged the central government to take decisive action. They submitted memoranda to Deputy Commissioners in Hamirpur and Chamba, condemning the attack and demanding measures to prevent future incidents.

PTI | Hamirpur/Shimla | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:21 IST
Anger has erupted following the June 9 terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal units, expressing their outrage, urged the Central government for decisive action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Memoranda addressed to President Droupadi Murmu were submitted by VHP and Bajrang Dal units in Hamirpur and Chamba districts, following the deadly attack that killed nine pilgrims and injured 33 others. The pilgrims, traveling from Vaishno Devi to Shiv Khodi, were allegedly targeted by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

VHP leaders, terming the attack a cowardly act, highlighted the resurgence of terrorism in Kashmir despite the revocation of Article 370. They emphasized that Pakistan is behind the increasing attacks on Hindus, calling for the central government to take stringent measures to safeguard national sovereignty.

