Haryana Police Form SIT To Investigate Assault on Sikh Man

Haryana Police have formed a five-member Special Investigation Team to delve into the alleged assault on a Sikh man, who has accused two men of thrashing him and labeling him as a 'Khalistani'.

The investigation will be spearheaded by a deputy superintendent of police, with officials scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants, who remain at large.

Superintendent of Police Upasana assured swift action once the culprits are apprehended, while also announcing a Rs 10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. The incident, condemned by various bodies including the SGPC, Congress, and SAD, occurred when the victim engaged in an altercation at a railway-level crossing.

