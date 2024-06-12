Haryana Police Form SIT To Investigate Assault on Sikh Man
Haryana Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate an alleged assault on a Sikh man who claimed he was thrashed and called a 'Khalistani' by two individuals. CCTV footage is being analyzed to identify the accused, and a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to their arrest.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Police have formed a five-member Special Investigation Team to delve into the alleged assault on a Sikh man, who has accused two men of thrashing him and labeling him as a 'Khalistani'.
The investigation will be spearheaded by a deputy superintendent of police, with officials scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants, who remain at large.
Superintendent of Police Upasana assured swift action once the culprits are apprehended, while also announcing a Rs 10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. The incident, condemned by various bodies including the SGPC, Congress, and SAD, occurred when the victim engaged in an altercation at a railway-level crossing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana Police
- SIT
- Assault
- Sikh man
- Khalistani
- CCTV footage
- Reward
- Kaithal
- SGPC
- Investigation
ALSO READ
DDCA Director lauds BCCI secretary Jay Shah for rewarding groundsmen, curators following IPL 2024
MCA secretary Ajinkya lauds Jay Shah's initiative of rewarding groundsmen, curators for their work in IPL 2024
Boxing Body to Reward Paris Olympics Gold Medalists with $50,000
Quiz India Movement Season 2 by Red FM: Bigger Rewards and Unmatched Excitement
"They call me Khalistani, American agent...," Farooq Abdullah on dialogue between India-Pakistan