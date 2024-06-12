India to Join Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland

India confirmed on Wednesday its participation in the forthcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland. The summit, scheduled for June 15-16 at Bürgenstock in Lucerne, will likely see a senior diplomat representing the country instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra remarked, "Considerations are underway regarding India's representative, and details will be shared in due course." The comments were made during a briefing on Modi's visit to Italy for the G7 summit.

Last month, Swiss State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel visited India to extend the invitation. "India is recognized as a friend of the world, and there is an expectation from the global community for its significant contribution to peace in Ukraine," Fasel told PTI.

