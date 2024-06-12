Left Menu

Punjab Labour Department Rescues 99 Child Labourers

Ninety-nine children were rescued from industrial units and workplaces in Ludhiana and Bathinda by the Punjab labour department during a week-long campaign against child labour. Raids were conducted by district-level teams, and officials vowed to continue stringent actions against violators.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Ninety-nine children were rescued from various industrial units and workplaces in Ludhiana and Bathinda, where they were working as labourers, an official from the Punjab labour department announced on Wednesday. The department's operations were part of a broader child labour eradication week campaign that ran from June 11 to 21.

District-level teams, including officials from multiple departments, conducted strategic raids in industrial units and other workplaces in the mentioned districts. In Ludhiana alone, 95 child labourers were rescued, while an additional four were found working at a hotel, a shop, and a roadside eatery.

Punjab Labour Minister Anmol Gagan Maan emphasized that her department will persist with such raids and take stringent action against any violators, ensuring the crackdown on child labour continues unabated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

