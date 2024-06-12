Maharashtra Takes Steps to Address Maratha Reservation Agitation
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced efforts to drop criminal cases from the Maratha agitation for reservations. Activist Manoj Jarange's ongoing hunger strike highlights demands for OBC category reservation. The government is working on this, consulting OBC leaders and assuring fairness.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the state government is taking tangible steps to address the Maratha community's demand for reservations. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis revealed that the process has begun to withdraw some criminal cases registered during last year's Maratha agitation.
Activist Manoj Jarange, who began a fresh hunger strike five days ago, is pushing for the Maratha community to be included under the OBC category. This demand includes the withdrawal of cases against Maratha quota agitators, Fadnavis confirmed. He urged Jarange to end his fast, emphasizing the government's commitment to addressing these issues.
Fadnavis highlighted active consultations with OBC leaders regarding the grant of Kunbi certificates to eligible Marathas. Senior OBC ministers, including Chhagan Bhujbal, are engaged in discussions to ensure a fair resolution. The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the state remains supportive of Maratha reservations and is working earnestly on the matter.
