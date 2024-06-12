Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut Seek Relief in Defamation Case
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, have sought to overturn defamation summons issued by a magistrate. They argue that the complaint lacks merit and violates freedom of speech. The special court ruling is awaited on their plea against rival leader Rahul Shewale's allegations.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have approached a special court, seeking to set aside defamatory summons issued by a magistrate in a case filed by their political rival, Rahul Shewale.
This legal move follows the magistrate's rejection of their earlier discharge application, citing limitations in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for dismissing such cases.
Thackeray and Raut's petition argues that the article in question, based on a press conference and also covered by other media, is being selectively targeted by Shewale under IPC section 500. They invoke Article 19(1)(a) to highlight the press's role in democracy.
