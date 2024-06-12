Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut Seek Relief in Defamation Case

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, have sought to overturn defamation summons issued by a magistrate. They argue that the complaint lacks merit and violates freedom of speech. The special court ruling is awaited on their plea against rival leader Rahul Shewale's allegations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:32 IST
Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut Seek Relief in Defamation Case
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have approached a special court, seeking to set aside defamatory summons issued by a magistrate in a case filed by their political rival, Rahul Shewale.

This legal move follows the magistrate's rejection of their earlier discharge application, citing limitations in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for dismissing such cases.

Thackeray and Raut's petition argues that the article in question, based on a press conference and also covered by other media, is being selectively targeted by Shewale under IPC section 500. They invoke Article 19(1)(a) to highlight the press's role in democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024