Left Menu

Tragedy in Kuwait: Fire Claims Lives of 40 Indians, Others Injured

A devastating fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area claimed the lives of 40 Indians and left over 50 injured. Prime Minister Modi has announced relief measures. Indian and Kuwaiti authorities are collaborating on repatriation and investigation efforts. The incident highlights concerns over migrant worker housing conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 00:34 IST
Tragedy in Kuwait: Fire Claims Lives of 40 Indians, Others Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire incident in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area has claimed the lives of 40 Indians and injured over 50 others, according to officials on Wednesday. The fire broke out at dawn in a building housing around 195 migrant workers from various countries, including Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, and Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as 'saddening' and held a meeting with key officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. Following the meeting, Modi announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and directed the government to extend all possible assistance.

Indian authorities are working closely with their Kuwaiti counterparts to investigate the incident and repatriate the mortal remains. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has spoken to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, who assured a thorough investigation and necessary support. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh is traveling to Kuwait to oversee the relief efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024