Tragedy in Kuwait: Fire Claims Lives of 40 Indians, Others Injured
A devastating fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area claimed the lives of 40 Indians and left over 50 injured. Prime Minister Modi has announced relief measures. Indian and Kuwaiti authorities are collaborating on repatriation and investigation efforts. The incident highlights concerns over migrant worker housing conditions.
Country:
- India
A tragic fire incident in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area has claimed the lives of 40 Indians and injured over 50 others, according to officials on Wednesday. The fire broke out at dawn in a building housing around 195 migrant workers from various countries, including Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, and Nepal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as 'saddening' and held a meeting with key officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. Following the meeting, Modi announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and directed the government to extend all possible assistance.
Indian authorities are working closely with their Kuwaiti counterparts to investigate the incident and repatriate the mortal remains. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has spoken to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, who assured a thorough investigation and necessary support. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh is traveling to Kuwait to oversee the relief efforts.
