India Rallies Aid for Papua New Guinea Landslide Victims

India has sent 19 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster relief supplies to Papua New Guinea following a devastating landslide that killed over 2,000 people. This assistance is part of a USD 1 million aid package announced last month. Papua New Guinea is part of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

Updated: 13-06-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 10:49 IST
In a significant move, India dispatched 19 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster relief supplies to Papua New Guinea's Enga province, which was ravaged by a catastrophic landslide.

Last month, India pledged USD 1 million in aid to the island nation, marking a strong commitment to its Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) partner.

According to local media reports, the deadly landslide claimed over 2,000 lives, emphasizing the urgent need for international support and solidarity.

'In the wake of the devastating landslide in Enga province of Papua New Guinea, India had announced immediate assistance of USD 1 million to our close FIPIC partner,' said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

'Following this announcement, a flight carrying approximately 19 tons of HADR supplies departed for Papua New Guinea today,' he added.

The ongoing cooperation with Pacific island nations through FIPIC underscores India's dedicated effort to foster stronger regional partnerships in times of crisis.

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

