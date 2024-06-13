India Rallies Aid for Papua New Guinea Landslide Victims
India has sent 19 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster relief supplies to Papua New Guinea following a devastating landslide that killed over 2,000 people. This assistance is part of a USD 1 million aid package announced last month. Papua New Guinea is part of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).
In a significant move, India dispatched 19 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster relief supplies to Papua New Guinea's Enga province, which was ravaged by a catastrophic landslide.
Last month, India pledged USD 1 million in aid to the island nation, marking a strong commitment to its Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) partner.
According to local media reports, the deadly landslide claimed over 2,000 lives, emphasizing the urgent need for international support and solidarity.
'In the wake of the devastating landslide in Enga province of Papua New Guinea, India had announced immediate assistance of USD 1 million to our close FIPIC partner,' said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
'Following this announcement, a flight carrying approximately 19 tons of HADR supplies departed for Papua New Guinea today,' he added.
The ongoing cooperation with Pacific island nations through FIPIC underscores India's dedicated effort to foster stronger regional partnerships in times of crisis.
