Telangana Teacher's Gruesome Murder Shocks Community

A 40-year-old government school teacher in Telangana was murdered en route to work. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible dispute with his wife. The victim's father suspects his daughter-in-law's involvement. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:53 IST
government school teacher
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old government school teacher was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants in Telangana's Adilabad district, according to police reports.

The victim, a Telugu language teacher in Narnoor mandal, was attacked with boulders while on his way to work in Gadiguda mandal on Wednesday, leading to his tragic death.

Investigations suggest a domestic dispute might be the cause. The deceased's father has implicated his daughter-in-law. Authorities have registered a murder case and an extensive investigation is currently in progress.

