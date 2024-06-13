Telangana Teacher's Gruesome Murder Shocks Community
A 40-year-old government school teacher in Telangana was murdered en route to work. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible dispute with his wife. The victim's father suspects his daughter-in-law's involvement. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.
A 40-year-old government school teacher was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants in Telangana's Adilabad district, according to police reports.
The victim, a Telugu language teacher in Narnoor mandal, was attacked with boulders while on his way to work in Gadiguda mandal on Wednesday, leading to his tragic death.
Investigations suggest a domestic dispute might be the cause. The deceased's father has implicated his daughter-in-law. Authorities have registered a murder case and an extensive investigation is currently in progress.
