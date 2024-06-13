Mayawati Urges Central Aid After Kuwait Fire Tragedy

Mayawati, the BSP Chief, has expressed her deep condolences for the 41 Indians who lost their lives in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait. She called on the Central Government to ensure full support for the grieving families.

In a post on social media platform X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister extended her heartfelt sympathies and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. She emphasized the need for swift action from the Centre to aid the affected families.

The devastating fire broke out on Wednesday in a building in the Mangaf area of southern Kuwait, which housed around 195 migrant workers, resulting in significant casualties and over 50 injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)