Mayawati Urges Central Aid After Kuwait Fire Tragedy
Mayawati, BSP Chief, extended condolences for the 41 Indians killed in a fire in Kuwait. She urged the Central Government to provide full assistance to the victims' families. The fire, which injured over 50 others, erupted in a building housing approximately 195 migrant workers in southern Kuwait.
Mayawati, the BSP Chief, has expressed her deep condolences for the 41 Indians who lost their lives in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait. She called on the Central Government to ensure full support for the grieving families.
In a post on social media platform X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister extended her heartfelt sympathies and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. She emphasized the need for swift action from the Centre to aid the affected families.
The devastating fire broke out on Wednesday in a building in the Mangaf area of southern Kuwait, which housed around 195 migrant workers, resulting in significant casualties and over 50 injuries.
