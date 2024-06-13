Left Menu

Israel Backs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Gaza Conflict

Israel is supporting a ceasefire proposal for the ongoing eight-month Gaza conflict, as announced by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The goal is to bridge differences with Hamas and finalize an agreement. World leaders are encouraged to urge Hamas to accept this proposal and prevent further stalemate.

Reuters | Bari | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:05 IST
Israel is standing behind a ceasefire proposal for the eight-month-old war in the Gaza Strip, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, and the goal is to bridge gaps with Hamas and get to a deal soon.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting of leaders in southern Italy, Sullivan said the world should encourage the militant Palestinian group to accept the proposal and avoid stalemate.

