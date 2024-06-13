Left Menu

Social Worker Dies After 4-Month Hunger Strike Over Rural Development Corruption

Devki Nand Sharma, a 66-year-old social worker, died after a four-month hunger strike protesting alleged corruption in rural development works. He had lodged complaints about corruption in the construction of toilets and MGNREGA works. Despite pleas, he demanded a written assurance for a fresh probe.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:20 IST
  • India

Devki Nand Sharma, a dedicated 66-year-old social worker, succumbed to his four-month-long hunger strike aimed at highlighting alleged corruption in rural development projects. Officials confirmed his passing on Thursday at the district hospital.

Sharma had consistently raised alarms about fraudulent activities in the construction of toilets and MGNREGA works by lodging complaints with the rural development department. Despite being part of an investigative team, he found the inquiry unsatisfactory and began his protest fast on February 12 outside a temple near his home.

As his health deteriorated, his family sought medical assistance, leading to his transfer from a community health center to the district hospital, where he ultimately died. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Adesh Kumar, who had urged Sharma to end his fast, revealed that Sharma insisted on a written commitment for a fresh investigation—an assurance that Kumar could not provide.

