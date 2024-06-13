Kerala HC Orders Probe Against Former DGP in Suryanelli Case

In a significant legal development, the Kerala High Court has mandated the state police to launch an investigation into former DGP Siby Mathews for allegedly disclosing the identity of the rape survivor in the high-profile Suryanelli case.

Justice A Badharudeen issued this directive to the Mannanthala police in Thiruvananthapuram, following a complaint from K K Joshua, who served as the investigating officer in the 1996 case.

Joshua's complaint alleges that Mathews had revealed the identity of the survivor in a book he authored. The court also dismissed a prior report from the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner, which found no grounds for a probe into the allegations against Mathews. Joshua took legal recourse after the police initially refused to file a case against the ex-DGP.

