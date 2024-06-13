Left Menu

Kerala HC Orders Probe Against Former DGP in Suryanelli Case

The Kerala High Court has directed state police to investigate former DGP Siby Mathews for allegedly revealing the identity of the rape survivor in the Suryanelli case. The complaint was filed by K K Joshua, the original investigating officer. The court quashed a previous report dismissing the need for a probe.

Updated: 13-06-2024 20:49 IST
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Kerala High Court has mandated the state police to launch an investigation into former DGP Siby Mathews for allegedly disclosing the identity of the rape survivor in the high-profile Suryanelli case.

Justice A Badharudeen issued this directive to the Mannanthala police in Thiruvananthapuram, following a complaint from K K Joshua, who served as the investigating officer in the 1996 case.

Joshua's complaint alleges that Mathews had revealed the identity of the survivor in a book he authored. The court also dismissed a prior report from the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner, which found no grounds for a probe into the allegations against Mathews. Joshua took legal recourse after the police initially refused to file a case against the ex-DGP.

