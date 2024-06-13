Left Menu

NATO Allies Send Massive Ammunition Support to Ukraine

NATO allies are sending Ukraine approximately 350 million euros worth of 152mm shells, according to the Dutch defence ministry. This decision came after a NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels. The ammunition will be procured through the International Fund for Ukraine, supported by contributions from several international partners.

Updated: 13-06-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:28 IST
  • Netherlands

Allies will send Ukraine about 350 million euros ($376.74 million) worth of 152mm shells, the Dutch defence ministry said on Thursday, following discussions during a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels. The order would be channelled via the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), a funding mechanism that uses financial contributions from international partners including the Dutch to procure military equipment for Ukraine, the ministry added.

"In previous ammunition deliveries, Ukraine has so far received mainly 155mm shells for howitzers donated by the West. However, the country also has many 152mm guns. With the new delivery, these weapons can also be better utilised," it added. The IFU was founded by nine countries - the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Britain, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden. ($1 = 0.9290 euros)

