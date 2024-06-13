NATO Allies Send Massive Ammunition Support to Ukraine

Allies will send Ukraine about 350 million euros ($376.74 million) worth of 152mm shells, the Dutch defence ministry said on Thursday, following discussions during a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels. The order would be channelled via the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), a funding mechanism that uses financial contributions from international partners including the Dutch to procure military equipment for Ukraine, the ministry added.

"In previous ammunition deliveries, Ukraine has so far received mainly 155mm shells for howitzers donated by the West. However, the country also has many 152mm guns. With the new delivery, these weapons can also be better utilised," it added. The IFU was founded by nine countries - the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Britain, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden. ($1 = 0.9290 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)