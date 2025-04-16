Left Menu

Tariff Turbulence: iFun's Global Game Plan Amid Trade War

Amid US-China trade tensions, Bin Zhang, founder of iFun, sees his business affected by tariffs. With a factory in Guangzhou, China, and global client base, Zhang seeks to expand to new markets to counter challenges. Despite the tariffs, he is optimistic about future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:41 IST
Bin Zhang's venture in entertaining, known globally as iFun, faces a financial squeeze due to heightened tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The added costs have led to a dip in orders from America, a significant market for Zhang's vibrant arcade and play area setups.

iFun has a strong international footprint, particularly relying on the supply chain in Guangzhou, China's manufacturing hub. However, the recent tariff hikes have pushed Zhang to explore new territories like Mexico and Canada to sustain his $17-million enterprise.

Despite the challenges, Zhang remains hopeful that diplomacy might bring relief. Until then, he focuses on expanding within China, confident in his operations' efficiency and speed. As global dynamics shift, Zhang and his team prepare creatively for what lies ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

