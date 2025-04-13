India's Bountiful Wheat Harvest: A New Era of Agricultural Success

India has successfully harvested 38% of the wheat area, covering an estimated 32 million hectares, for the current 2025-26 marketing season, according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The minister underlined the importance of improving procurement arrangements due to the expected good yields from rabi crops. Key wheat-growing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar are experiencing favorable harvesting conditions.

The government has set a wheat procurement target of 31 million tonnes for the 2025-26 season, with a significant portion of other rabi crops also harvested by April 4. Sowing of zaid crops is progressing, with the area under cultivation expanding compared to the previous year.

