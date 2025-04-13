Left Menu

India's Bountiful Wheat Harvest: A New Era of Agricultural Success

India has harvested 38% of its wheat area of 32 million hectares for the 2025-26 marketing season. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized better procurement arrangements due to anticipated high yields in key states. The government's wheat procurement target is 31 million tonnes.

India has successfully harvested 38% of the wheat area, covering an estimated 32 million hectares, for the current 2025-26 marketing season, according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The minister underlined the importance of improving procurement arrangements due to the expected good yields from rabi crops. Key wheat-growing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar are experiencing favorable harvesting conditions.

The government has set a wheat procurement target of 31 million tonnes for the 2025-26 season, with a significant portion of other rabi crops also harvested by April 4. Sowing of zaid crops is progressing, with the area under cultivation expanding compared to the previous year.

