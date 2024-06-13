Left Menu

Visa Hurdles: Algerians Struggle for French Entry

Nabil Tabarout, a 29-year-old web developer from Algeria, faces repeated visa rejections when trying to visit his sister in France. The arduous process reflects larger challenges, as Africa experiences higher visa denial rates compared to other regions, impacting trade and education. Political factors compound the issue.

Updated: 13-06-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Nabil Tabarout, a 29-year-old web developer from Algeria, has faced rejection twice this year alone in his attempts to secure a visa to visit his sister in France. This struggle is emblematic of a broader issue, as Africans endure the highest visa rejection rates globally when seeking to enter Europe's Schengen Area.

Data reveals that visa rejections for Africans are 10 per cent above the global average. The difficulty in obtaining appointments, meeting financial prerequisites, and proving intent to return home—alongside the complex application processes—adversely affect African economies by hindering trade, business, and educational exchanges. This is a consequence of discriminatory practices, as pointed out in an April study by the UK-based migration consultancy firm Henley and Partners.

The report calls for reform, with Algeria noted as having the highest rejection rates. These policies, partly rooted in political strategy, aim to negotiate deportation compliance from non-EU countries. As numerous Algerians seek economic opportunities and higher education in France, the visa issue remains a focal point of political tension.

