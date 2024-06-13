Tyson Foods CFO Suspended After DUI Arrest

Tyson Foods has suspended its chief financial officer, John R. Tyson, after he was arrested on charges of alleged driving while intoxicated, the company said on Thursday.

The U.S. meat packer said that Tyson was suspended from his duties immediately, and that Curt Calaway, a senior finance executive at the company, will take over as interim CFO. Shares of the company were down 1.3% in afternoon trading.

Tyson has previously also been arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Arkansas in November 2022. Tyson is the great-grandson of the company's founder, John W. Tyson.

