Raveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice Over Viral Fake News Video

In a decisive move, actor Raveena Tandon has served a defamation notice to a man after he refused to remove a viral video that accused her of a road rage incident.

According to the man's claims, Tandon's car allegedly hit his mother and he further accused the actor of assault. However, an investigation by Mumbai police revealed that the actor's car did not collide with anyone.

Issued by advocate Sana Khan, the defamation notice asserts that the video constitutes fake news, causing Tandon mental harassment and public defamation. Tandon and her legal team are now steering all necessary steps to seek justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)