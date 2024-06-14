Raveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice Over Viral Fake News Video
Actor Raveena Tandon has issued a defamation notice to a man for not removing a viral video claiming her car hit his mother and that she assaulted the woman. A police investigation proved the claims false. Tandon's lawyer stated all necessary legal actions are being pursued to address the defamatory post.
In a decisive move, actor Raveena Tandon has served a defamation notice to a man after he refused to remove a viral video that accused her of a road rage incident.
According to the man's claims, Tandon's car allegedly hit his mother and he further accused the actor of assault. However, an investigation by Mumbai police revealed that the actor's car did not collide with anyone.
Issued by advocate Sana Khan, the defamation notice asserts that the video constitutes fake news, causing Tandon mental harassment and public defamation. Tandon and her legal team are now steering all necessary steps to seek justice.
