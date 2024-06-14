Left Menu

Raveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice Over Viral Fake News Video

Actor Raveena Tandon has issued a defamation notice to a man for not removing a viral video claiming her car hit his mother and that she assaulted the woman. A police investigation proved the claims false. Tandon's lawyer stated all necessary legal actions are being pursued to address the defamatory post.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:18 IST
Raveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice Over Viral Fake News Video
Raveena Tandon
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, actor Raveena Tandon has served a defamation notice to a man after he refused to remove a viral video that accused her of a road rage incident.

According to the man's claims, Tandon's car allegedly hit his mother and he further accused the actor of assault. However, an investigation by Mumbai police revealed that the actor's car did not collide with anyone.

Issued by advocate Sana Khan, the defamation notice asserts that the video constitutes fake news, causing Tandon mental harassment and public defamation. Tandon and her legal team are now steering all necessary steps to seek justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024