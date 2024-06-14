Left Menu

High Court Shields Ex-CM Yediyurappa: Truth to Prevail, Says Vijayendra

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra expressed confidence in the Karnataka High Court's ruling restraining the CID from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a POCSO case. Vijayendra emphasized that truth and justice will prevail. The court has directed Yediyurappa to appear before the CID on June 17.

Updated: 14-06-2024 20:25 IST
B S Yediyurappa
State BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Friday lauded the Karnataka High Court's decision to restrain the CID from arresting his father, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, in a POCSO case. He affirmed his belief in the judicial system, stating, 'the truth will prevail in the temple of justice'.

Earlier, the high court ordered Yediyurappa, who was accused of molestation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, to appear before the CID on June 17. Vijayendra highlighted that political conspiracies have long targeted his father, but they would not deter him from pursuing justice.

The high court's decision came after a Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa, prompting the Special Investigation Team to seek an arrest warrant after his failure to appear for questioning. Yediyurappa, denying the charges, has filed for anticipatory bail and to quash the FIR.

